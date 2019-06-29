Arrangements for Sikh pilgrims reviewed

District Police Officer Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari along with Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Ullah Khan held a meeting with the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Auqaf department to review the arrangements for upcoming visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims on July 1

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ):District Police Officer Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Boukhari along with Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Ullah Khan held a meeting with the officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) and Auqaf department to review the arrangements for upcoming visit of Indian Sikh pilgrims on July 1.

The DC directed all the officers concerned to make ensure staying, transportation, parking, cleanliness, traffic and security arrangements for the yatrees. All the departments concerned briefed the DC on the arrangements. The DC said there should be proper cleanliness around all Gurdwaras along with tight security in four schools where Sikh yatrees will stay at night.

During the meeting, the DPO directed police officials to adopt extraordinary security measures for the celebrations due to the prevailing wave of terrorism in the country. It was decided that surveillance of local markets, bus stands and railway station as well as nearby places should also be intensified before and during the arrival of the yatrees. Besides, special medical centre, counters of telecommunication, railway, post office, National Bank and currency exchange would be set up inside the Gurdawahra Punja Sahib under the protection of law enforcement agencies so that the yatrees can avail the facilities without going outside.