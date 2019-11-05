Arrangements for Sikh Yatrees reviewed in Narowal

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Commissioner Gujranwala division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman reviewed the arrangements made for provision of facilities to the visiting Sikh Yatrees in and around Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur-Shakargarh near here.

The commissioner also directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security for the Sikh pilgrims, reaching here from India through Kartarpur Corridor.

He said that thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world would reach here to participate in the 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, to be held at Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri in Sialkot, Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Eimanabad-Gujranwala, and at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

He said that thousands of Sikhs from all over the world would attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, to be held on November 9. Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project besides welcoming the Sikh Yatrees in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Dr Waheed Asghar and Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Narowal Nouman Hafeez were present on the occasion.