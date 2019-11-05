UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements For Sikh Yatrees Reviewed In Narowal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:17 PM

Arrangements for Sikh Yatrees reviewed in Narowal

Commissioner Gujranwala division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman reviewed the arrangements made for provision of facilities to the visiting Sikh Yatrees in and around Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur-Shakargarh near here

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) Commissioner Gujranwala division Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman reviewed the arrangements made for provision of facilities to the visiting Sikh Yatrees in and around Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur-Shakargarh near here.

The commissioner also directed the officials concerned to ensure foolproof security for the Sikh pilgrims, reaching here from India through Kartarpur Corridor.

He said that thousands of Sikh pilgrims from all over the world would reach here to participate in the 550th birthday anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji, to be held at Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Baabey Di Beri in Sialkot, Gurdwara Rori Sahib, Eimanabad-Gujranwala, and at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur.

He said that thousands of Sikhs from all over the world would attend the inaugural ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor, to be held on November 9. Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate the project besides welcoming the Sikh Yatrees in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Dr Waheed Asghar and Additional Commissioner (Coordination) Narowal Nouman Hafeez were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

India Imran Khan Prime Minister World Gujranwala Sialkot Narowal Nankana Sahib November All From Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone sponsors fifth UAE-India Economic ..

6 minutes ago

UK Commissioner Urges Country's Political Leaders ..

3 minutes ago

Pukar-15 received 61,000 bogus calls during Octobe ..

3 minutes ago

155 countries and region, 26 international organiz ..

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 114,8 ..

3 minutes ago

FDA declares 'Motorway Valley' as illegal housing ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.