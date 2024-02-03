Arrangements For Smooth Conduct Of Election Finalized In Khanewal
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The district administration completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Elections 2024 in Khanewal.
A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Waseem Hamid Sindhu was held here on Saturday.
The election-related operations including transportation of election material, security plan and Rescue 1122's preparation were discussed in detail.
It was also decided that violation of the elections' code of conduct would be discouraged strictly.
Sindhu directed ROs to provide a conducive political environment to all candidates.
District police officer Rana Umar Farooq also briefed that tight security arrangements would be made at the polling stations.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Weather to remain cold in most districts in KP12 minutes ago
-
Light rain lashes Bahawalpur22 minutes ago
-
Mepco official suspended for facilitation electricity theft22 minutes ago
-
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case25 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Minister takes notice of outdated custom of ‘Ghag’32 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy likely to persist in city33 minutes ago
-
JKNF acknowledges Pakistan's strong support for IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Delhi High Court orders medical treatment for jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik10 hours ago
-
Program held in honor of Syed Jamal Shah at SLA11 hours ago
-
Low intensity explosion occurred near PEC office: SSP12 hours ago
-
PPP to withdraw subsidies from aristocracy after coming to power: Hina12 hours ago
-
All-out efforts to be made to complete Rwp Ring Road within shortest possible timeframe: CM Punjab12 hours ago