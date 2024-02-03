Open Menu

Arrangements For Smooth Conduct Of Election Finalized In Khanewal

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) The district administration completed all arrangements for the smooth conduct of Elections 2024 in Khanewal.

A meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer Waseem Hamid Sindhu was held here on Saturday.

The election-related operations including transportation of election material, security plan and Rescue 1122's preparation were discussed in detail.

It was also decided that violation of the elections' code of conduct would be discouraged strictly.

Sindhu directed ROs to provide a conducive political environment to all candidates.

District police officer Rana Umar Farooq also briefed that tight security arrangements would be made at the polling stations.

