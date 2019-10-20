UrduPoint.com
Arrangements For Tableeghi Ijtema Reviewed

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

Arrangements for Tableeghi Ijtema reviewed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Mohammed Usman Moazzam on Sunday visited 'Tableeghi Ijtema Gah' Raiwind to review facilities at the site.

Accompanied by former national cricketers Inzmam-ul-Haq and Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, the DG was briefed by Maulana Naeem Butt about the arrangements being made for upcoming Ijtema.

On this occasion, the Director General ordered the LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan to complete patchwork of all roads leading to Ijtema site.

Maulana Naeem Butt informed the DG that congregation would be held in two phases of three-day each.

He added that first phase of Ijtema would be held from November 1 to 3 whereas the second would be from November 8 to 10 adding that people from various districts of KPK, Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan would participate in the congregations.

The concluding Dua of the each congregation would be held at 8 in the morning on the last day of the respective phase.

Later, LDA DG Usman Moazzam also met with Tableeghi Jamaat's Ameer Maulana Faheem and discussed matters pertaining to Ijtema.

