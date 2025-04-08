Open Menu

Arrangements For Urs Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Arrangements for Urs discussed

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) A meeting was held to discuss arrangements for the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Masoom Zubair (RA), set to take place from April 12-16 at Mohri Sharif in Kharian.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Safdar Hussain Virk and District Police Officer (DPO) Mustansar Ata Bajwa, focused on the security, cleanliness, traffic management, lighting, and other essential facilities for the event.

Among the attendees were Assistant Commissioner Kharian Ahmad Shir Gondal, Chief Officer of the Municipal Committee of Kharian Musharaf Baig, District Manager of Auqaf Syed Usman Haider, and Divisional Khateeb Bashir Ahmad Farooqi, along with other relevant officials.

Virk emphasized the need for timely completion of arrangements, particularly focusing on cleanliness, providing clean drinking water, maintaining washrooms and parking facilities, and setting up guidance boards for visitors.

DPO Bajwa outlined the security measures, which include establishing checkpoints at entry and exit points, installing CCTV surveillance, and deploying police personnel to ensure safety throughout the event. The deputy commissioner highlighted the religious and spiritual significance of the annual Urs and called for effective coordination among all departments to ensure a comfortable and respectful experience for the visitors.

