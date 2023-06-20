Arrangements for vaccination of children up to 2 years age reviewed

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for the vaccination programme for children up to 2 years of age

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa in the committee room of his office to review the arrangements for the vaccination programme for children up to 2 years of age.

Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal, DHO Dr. Khalid Chanar, Deputy District Officer Health, WHO Representative Dr. Mufkar, Dr. Shiraz UNICEF Representative Muhammad Sajid, and other concerned officers were present.

Deputy Commissioner said that vaccination should be done as per schedule so that children can be protected from diseases. The coverage area of vaccination programs should be increased and the concerned officers and staff should perform their duties efficiently, he added.

CEO Health Dr. Faiza Kanwal informed the meeting about the importance of the vaccination program. She said that a health screening camp has been established in Union Council Tabi Izzat where 400 people have been screened.

The people who have negative hepatitis results during screening then they were vaccinated. Vaccination has also been done under the EPI program. DHO Dr. Khalid Mehmood Arain said that parents should get their children up to the age of 2 years vaccinated 7 times as per schedule to protect their children from 12 diseases.

In the meeting, the representative of WHO, Dr. Mufkar said that the vaccination program for 2 years old children and pregnant women is going on throughout the district.

He said that vaccinators, supervisors, and social mobilizers services have been provided by WHO for vaccination. He further informed that the services of vaccinators, supervisors, and social mobilizers have been provided by WHO for vaccination and their performances are being monitored regularly.