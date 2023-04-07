Close
Arrangements For Youm-e-Ali (R.A) Being Finalized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2023 | 10:19 PM

Arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (R.A) being finalized

Arrangements for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) are afoot by the administration of District East with the coordination of law enforcers, organizers of events, and local administration

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Arrangements for the main procession of Youm-e-Ali (R.A) are afoot by the administration of District East with the coordination of law enforcers, organizers of events, and local administration.

The Administrator East also reviewed the arrangements and expressed satisfaction over the road carpeting and lighting arrangements in Nishter Park and surrounding roads here on Friday.

Cleaning, and lighting along with road carpeting at Mehfil Shah-e-Khurasan, Azakhana Zahra, Imambargah Shah Najaf and surrounding areas of Nishtar Park are being carried out.

President Jaffaria Alliance Pakistan (JAP) Shabbar Raza Zaidi while visiting Nishtar Park and surrounding areas lauded Administrator East Syed Shakil Ahmed for ensuring arrangements in connection with Youm-e-Ali's (R.A) procession,The President JAP and other office bearers as well as officials of DMC East were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

