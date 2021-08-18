Arrangements in place to ensure security of Ashura processions, Majalis

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Administration and police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for peaceful passage of Ashura and the security situation was strictly being monitored through special control room set up in the office of the Commissioner.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, elaborate arrangements including security were finalized by all the departments concerned.

The control room was monitoring the situation particularly of trouble points.

The spokesperson informed that the Administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah were utilizing all available resources to ensure law and order during Muharram.

The control room would be operational round the clock and focal persons nominated by all the departments concerned would also be on duty.

Muharram ul Harram is a holy month for all the Muslims and at the same time, it is also a security challenge for the security agencies, she said.

Meanwhile, a delegation of members of National and Provincial Assemblies visited Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi and reviewed arrangements finalized for security of the mourners.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas briefed the delegation about Muharram security arrangements and steps taken to ensure law and order in the district.

The delegation comprising Senator Saifullah Khan Niazi, MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani, MPA Sabrina Javed, Vice President PTI Zahid Kazmi, MPAs Haji Amjad Mahmood, Chaudhry Adnan, Ijaz Khan and others visited the command and control room at Police Lines.

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez also visited various city areas of Rawalpindi and reviewed security arrangements and other steps taken by the authorities concerned to maintain law and order for Ashura.

Raja Rashid Hafeez visited Saidpur Road, Ali Masjid, Satellite Town, Committee Chowk, Bani Chowk, Asghar Mall and various Imambargahs.

He also visited control rooms set up to monitor the security situation and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements.

He urged the citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and keep an eye on their surroundings so that the activities of the miscreants could be foiled.

