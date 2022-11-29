UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Inspected At Station-22 Of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 29, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Arrangements inspected at Station-22 of Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MAWRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Emergency Officer of Rescue service 1122 Atif Sardar on Tuesday paid a visit to Station 22 Lakki city and inspected arrangements for tackling emergencies.

During the visit, the emergency officer was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked attendance of staff.

He also inspected the uniform of workers, the cleanliness condition of vehicles and its equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.

He inquired about the medical-related facilities including medicines for tackling and directed the rescuers to remain alert round the clock for providing prompt services to people during emergencies.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the station, adding staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

He said that district emergency service rescue 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment and was playing an effective role in saving lives of people by responding promptly during emergency situations.

