UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Inspected For Free Flour Scheme 2023

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Arrangements inspected for free flour scheme 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Wednesday paid a visit to flour mills to take stock of arrangements for the Free Atta Scheme under Ramazan package 2023 scheme of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Accompanied by relevant officials he met with the mill's management and discussed relevant matters so that the scheme could be made successful.

He said adequate arrangements should be made to ensure a supply of flour to the deserving people under the Ramazan relief package.

He said that by implementing the orders of the provincial government, the supply of flour under the Ramazan relief package would be ensured to all the deserving people.

He said the assistant commissioners would make a plan regarding the locations at their respective tehsils as well as security for the distribution of flour sent by the food Department.

He said that effective measures had been taken to ensure proper monitoring of the whole process in all tehsils.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Dera Ismail Khan All Government Flour

Recent Stories

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique ..

UN Security Council members UAE, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland announce sweepin ..

31 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety ..

Umm Al Emarat Park celebrates Ramadan with variety of family-friendly initiative ..

2 hours ago
 Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic p ..

Complete ‘Oyoon Al She’er Al Arabi’ Arabic poetry series launched on World ..

2 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ram ..

UAQ Ruler pardons number of prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago
 Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com ..

Al Naboodah Group joins DP World&#039;s DUBUY.com to enter new global logistics ..

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

Kuwait crude oil up US$3.48 to US$75.20

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.