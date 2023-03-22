Arrangements inspected for free flour scheme 2023

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Mansoor Arshad on Wednesday paid a visit to flour mills to take stock of arrangements for the Free Atta Scheme under Ramazan package 2023 scheme of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Accompanied by relevant officials he met with the mill's management and discussed relevant matters so that the scheme could be made successful.

He said adequate arrangements should be made to ensure a supply of flour to the deserving people under the Ramazan relief package.

He said that by implementing the orders of the provincial government, the supply of flour under the Ramazan relief package would be ensured to all the deserving people.

He said the assistant commissioners would make a plan regarding the locations at their respective tehsils as well as security for the distribution of flour sent by the food Department.

He said that effective measures had been taken to ensure proper monitoring of the whole process in all tehsils.