Arrangements Inspected For Preventing Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 04:34 PM

Arrangements inspected for preventing coronavirus

Deputy Commissioner Mughis Sanaullah on Tuesday paid visit to Benazir Teaching Hospital and inspected arrangements in Isolation wards for coronavirus patients

ABBOTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mughis Sanaullah on Tuesday paid visit to Benazir Teaching Hospital and inspected arrangements in Isolation wards for coronavirus patients.

Accompanied by Additonal Deputy Commissioner(Finance and Planning) Tariqullah, DC directed the concerned staff to provide best possible facilities to patients and ensure that adequate preventive measures had been made against the deadly virus.

As part of reviewing arrangements for tackling coronavirus-infected people, Assistant Commissioner Dr Mujtaba Barwana visited Abbotabad Medical Complex, Alpine Hotal Quraintine and Kanj ground. During visit he met staff there and discussed several issues regarding safety measures for corona patients.

