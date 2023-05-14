Arrangements made for anti polio drive starting from May15 in Jamshoro distt

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2023 ) :As many as 336900 children under the age of 5 will be immunized against the Polio virus in district Jamshoro during a 5-day anti-polio drive which would be starting from May 15 (Monday).

According to District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Imamuddin Khoso, the anti-polio campaign will be held from May 15-19 across the country including Jamshoro district.

He said, "All arrangements were completed for administering polio drops to over 3,00,000 children in the district and teams have been formed to accomplish the task."Meanwhile, Commissioner Bilal Ahmed Memon on Saturday visited Bilawal Medical College hospital Kotri and reviewed arrangements for anti-polio drive and directed to ensure 100 percent coverage of the immunization.