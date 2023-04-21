Arrangements made for cleaning of Eid gahs in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Administrator Local Government Asmatullah Bazai on Friday said that on special directive of Provincial Municipal Secretary Dostain Jamaldeni, arrangements were made for the special cleaning of Eid gahs within the local government department and the garbage lying around the Eid gahs was removed.

He expressed these views while talking to the relevant staff on the occasion of reviewing the cleaning of the Eid gahs and the collection of garbage in the local government area.

He said that the local government department was cleaning the areas within its limits on a daily basis, while the piles of garbage lying for a long time have been removed and disposed of.

He urged citizens to collect garbage in specific places instead of throwing so that it could be picked up and disposed of timely.

He said that the local government was ensuring the provision of all possible facilities to the worshipers who come to perform the Eid prayers in the Eid gahs.

He said that even during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays, the staff of the local government department would perform their services and cleanliness to be ensured during the period.