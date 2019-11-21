Arrangements made for continuing work at LRC during strike

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has sought services of 35 computer operators from different departments at the Land Record Centres (LRC) to continue work during ongoing strike of the centre employees

Taking serious notice of the LRC employees' strike, he sought services of 21 IT SST teachers, three computer operators from the Health Department, one from Civil Defence and eight from Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner's offices.

The computer operators would be deployed at six land record centres of the district after a special training session.

The DC said that the strike was affecting the working of Revenue Department and public was facing problems.