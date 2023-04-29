UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Made For Drainage Of Rainwater: Administrator Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Administrator Karachi Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rahman has said that arrangements have been made for the drainage of rainwater in case of rains in Karachi as per the forecast of the Meteorological Department

The holidays of the officers and staff of the Municipal Services Department have been cancelled. Pumps have been installed to drain the rainwater from the underpasses.

The holidays of the officers and staff of the Municipal Services Department have been cancelled. Pumps have been installed to drain the rainwater from the underpasses.

He said this while presiding over a high-level meeting held at KMC Building on Saturday.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain, Financial Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad and other relevant officers also participated in the meeting.

Administrator Karachi said that the Sindh government has been requested to provide funds to the MC as in previous years for the cleaning of the 38 major drains of Karachi which are the responsibility of the KMC.

He said that due to climate change, there may be unexpected rains in Karachi this year, there is also a possibility of pre-monsoon rains, so the officers and staff of the Municipal Services Department must be alert.

He said that Pakistan is among these countries affected by climate change, there are 17 chokepoints at various places in Karachi where rainwater used to stagnate in the past, these chokepoints have been cleared.

Pumps and other machines have been brought to various places so that the water drainage process can start in case of rain.

Administrator Karachi said that staff has been deployed in three shifts at all the places who will perform their duties 24 hours.

City wardens have been deployed to keep traffic flowing, fire department and rescue department have been alerted to assist in any emergency.

He instructed the officers that all the relevant departments should work in coordination with each other so that better results could be ensured.

He said that the encroachment on the rain drains is still a big problem even though hundreds of encroachments were removed from some of the big drains, but even now there are thousands of encroachments on the rain drains, which must be removed because if there is heavy rainwater, the drains will overflow and the water will enter the settlements, causing loss of life and property to the citizens.

