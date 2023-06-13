Arrangements made for expected heavy rains: Administrator DMC East

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :DMC East has made appropriate arrangements in view of the expected heavy rains, while the work of cleaning the major drains in District East is going on in collaboration with KMC.

Administrator DMC East Syed Shakeel Ahmed said this while inspecting the drain cleaning work carried out by KMC on PECHS Block 6 Causeway and Fire Brigade Manzoor Colony Expressway where the drain is being cleaned with the help of heavy machinery, said a statement on Tuesday.

During the inspection of drain cleaning, Shakeel said that rains are expected at any time so the work of drain cleaning should be completed as soon as possible.

He directed the officers present to keep other machinery including dewatering pumps ready in view of the expected rainfall so that immediate relief could be provided to the citizens in case of rain.