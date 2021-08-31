Arrangements made for upgradation of 2 disposal stations

Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made all arrangements for upgradation of its two disposal stations situated at Gulistan Colony and Jhang Road, in addition to laying of new sewerage line of 1.5 kilometres in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Water & Sanitation Agency (WASA) has made all arrangements for upgradation of its two disposal stations situated at Gulistan Colony and Jhang Road, in addition to laying of new sewerage line of 1.5 kilometres in Faisalabad.

WASA Vice Chairman Sheikh Shahid Javaid said on Tuesday that tenders for upgradation of disposal stations would be released during September and the project would be completed on time to provide relief to people.

He said that entire old and faulty machinery of Gulistan Colony and Jhang Road disposal stations would be replaced, so that these stations could solve sewerage problems of Gulistan Colony, Shams Abad, Bhaiwala, Jhang Road, and their peripheral localities.

Similarly, a new sewer line would also be laid from General Bus Stand to Bolay Di Jhuggi Telephone Exchange to redress sewerage related problems of islam Nagar, Iqbal Stadium, Lorry Adda and Sargodha Road. This sewer line will be connected with Ismaeel disposal station to address sewerage problem on permanent basis, he added.