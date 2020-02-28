UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Made To Control Coronavirus In Pakistan: Liaquat Shahwani

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:38 PM

Arrangements made to control coronavirus in Pakistan: Liaquat Shahwani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Spokesman to the Chief Minister Balochistan Liaquat Shahwani Friday said the provincial government has made best arrangements to control coronavirus in the country.

He said soon after the news break of confirm reports of coronavirus in neighboring country Iran, the provincial government declared emergency in border regions besides instantly providing safety masks on war footings in first 24 hours.

In a talk show program of a private news channel, the spokesman said that the government had posted FELP medical teams and established 100 tented isolation wards for 3000 patients besides sending 120 fabric containers to border districts of the province.

Liaquat Shahwani said that emergency was declared at all major hospitals of the province each with six isolation wards for corona virus patients besides posting a surveillance officer.

He told the finance department has released Rs 2 million for purchase of equipment of coronavirus treatment and added that a sophisticated lab for diagnosis of coronavirus was established at Quetta hospital with the help of National Institute of Health (NIH).

More Stories From Pakistan

