UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Made To Counter COVID-19 During Its Peak Period: Chairman NDMA

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

Arrangements made to counter COVID-19 during its peak period: Chairman NDMA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal on Thursday said all adequate measures had been taken to counter COVID-19 pandemic during its peak period anticipated from third week of June to the last week of July and that the NDMA was actively involved in need based operational activities across the country.

He said the Authority was assigned operational task besides its role of disaster management since the inception of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) on March 27, for taking strategic decisions against the fatal viral disease.

In an exclusive talk with a private news channel, the chairman NDMA said up to March 14, even normal face masks were unavailable in the country but today, health workers had been provided personal protection equipments (PPEs) besides increasing the number of Labs from five to 107. Similarly, he told, our testing capacity had been enhanced from 500 to 100000 along with making arrangements of around 550 portable and ICU ventilators in the country. The number of oxigenated beds and ventilators would also be enhanced to 1000 plus this month, he added.

To a question about the NDMA's public portal for integrated information, Gen Afzal told that currently, the Authority's portal was accessible for hospital authorities, Rescue 1122 and other relief organizations only, which would be also be made accessible to general public soon to get hands on information about the facilities available at all hospitals across the country.

To yet another question about the Sindh government's complaint about having not received any ventilator, he told the Authority has so far provided 74+25 portable, 26 ICU ventilators and 26 y-pipes to the province, all to the respective district administration through systematic way of Pak Army's Corps office by getting its receipts. He also added that the Authority would share its documented proof and videos with media today.

Updating about the Authority's measures ahead of critical period for corona next month, he said the Authority had plan to arrange 1000 oxigenated beds by the end of this month and additional 1000 similar beds during next month. We will also have provision to increase it in accordance with needs and time, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Army March June July Rescue 1122 Media All From Government Share

Recent Stories

Mubadala central to our nation’s ambitions, says ..

47 minutes ago

OIC Women’s Advisory Council holds Virtual Meeti ..

48 minutes ago

Amir and Haris not available for England tour

52 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pl ..

2 hours ago

France Extends Maritime Space by Nearly 58,000 Squ ..

2 minutes ago

If US Moves Troops From Germany to Poland, It May ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.