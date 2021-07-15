UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Made To Tackle Flood

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:50 PM

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has made foolproof arrangements to tackle any a flood-like situation in river Chenab and nullahs in the area.

In this connection mock exercises were conducted by the Rescue-1122, Civil Defence personnel and other relevant departments evacuated the marooned people during the mock exercise.

Meanwhile, the administration alerted the villagers on the banks of river Chenab.

More Stories From Pakistan

