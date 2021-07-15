Arrangements made to tackle flood

The district administration has made foolproof arrangements to tackle any a flood-like situation in river Chenab and nullahs in the area

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has made foolproof arrangements to tackle any a flood-like situation in river Chenab and nullahs in the area.

In this connection mock exercises were conducted by the Rescue-1122, Civil Defence personnel and other relevant departments evacuated the marooned people during the mock exercise.

Meanwhile, the administration alerted the villagers on the banks of river Chenab.