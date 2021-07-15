Arrangements Made To Tackle Flood
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 08:50 PM
HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The district administration has made foolproof arrangements to tackle any a flood-like situation in river Chenab and nullahs in the area.
In this connection mock exercises were conducted by the Rescue-1122, Civil Defence personnel and other relevant departments evacuated the marooned people during the mock exercise.
Meanwhile, the administration alerted the villagers on the banks of river Chenab.