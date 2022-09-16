Arrangements of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) reviewed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Administrator DMC East, Rehmatullah Sheikh, along with officials concerned reviewed the arrangements regarding civic facilities on the occasion of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A), during the visit to Nishter Park and it's the surrounding areas.

On this occasion, the organizers briefed the Administrator about the provision of municipal services, said a spokesperson on Friday.

On this occasion, Rahmatullah said that after the rains, special measures were taken for cleaning and dewatering on the routes of mourning processions and Majalis of Chehlum.

In this regard, he said arrangements were made in the surroundings of Imambargahs and on the routes of processions including Nishtar Park.

Regarding the sewage issues, he said, the officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board have been taken on board.

The arrangements regarding Chehlam Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) have been finalized while the concerned departments have been put of alert that they will be available to provide all possible facilities on the occasion of Chehlum.