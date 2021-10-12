Arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi review

UrduPoint.com

The administration of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making all necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of the processions and all programs which are being organized in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), in the limits of the Sukkur on Tuesday

The arrangements are being made in consultation with the elected representatives of the union committees and organizers of the programs, on the directives of Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister, Arslan Shaikh. Large banners and gigantic billboards were displayed across the city by people and religious scholars in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (SAW) celebrations which are a week ahead .

The Municipal Commissioner Muhammad Ali Shaikh reviewed the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), during visit to different areas of Bander Road and Barrage road.

The Adminstrator Sukkur, Ali Raza Ansari also directed the officials concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the participants of the processions and all programs of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be upon Him).

