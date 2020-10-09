UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi Reviewes

Fri 09th October 2020

Arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi reviewes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :The administration of Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) is making all necessary arrangements to facilitate the participants of the processions and all programs which are being organized in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him), in the limits of the Sukkur here on Friday.

Administrator Sukkur Nisar Ahmed Memon reviewed the arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him). He also directed the officials concerned to utilize all available resources to facilitate the participants of the processions and all programs of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be upon Him).

