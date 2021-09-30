Arrangements of Eid Milad-un- Nabi SAW discusses

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Prominent Ulema of the district on Thursday held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed and discussed arrangements for peaceful observance of Eid Miladun Nabi SAW.

The Ulema assured the district government that they would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies so that 12th Rabiul Awwal could be observed without any fear.

They expressed the hope that the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements for Milad processions.

DC Javed Ahmed appreciated the Ulema for extending cooperation and their efforts to promote sectarian harmony. He said a comprehensive plan would be issued for 12th Rabiul Awal and a good number of security personnel would be deployed at routes of the Milad processions.