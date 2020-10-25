Arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW discussed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Prominent Ulema of the district on Sunday held a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and discussed arrangements for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW.

The Ulema assured the district government that they would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies so that 12th Rabi-ul-Awal could be observed without any fear. They expressed the hope that the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements for Milad processions. The ADC appreciated the Ulema for extending cooperation and their efforts to promote sectarian harmony. He said a comprehensive plan would be issued for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal and a good number of security personnel would be deployed at routes of the Milad processions.