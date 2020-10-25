UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements Of Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW Discussed

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

Arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW discussed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Prominent Ulema of the district on Sunday held a meeting with Additional Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Akhtar Hussain Qureshi and discussed arrangements for peaceful observance of Eid Milad-un-Nabi SAW.

The Ulema assured the district government that they would cooperate with the law enforcement agencies so that 12th Rabi-ul-Awal could be observed without any fear. They expressed the hope that the district administration would make foolproof security arrangements for Milad processions. The ADC appreciated the Ulema for extending cooperation and their efforts to promote sectarian harmony. He said a comprehensive plan would be issued for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal and a good number of security personnel would be deployed at routes of the Milad processions.

Related Topics

Sukkur Sunday Government

Recent Stories

MBRU to connect with future healthcare professiona ..

25 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

40 minutes ago

Germany reports 11,176 new COVID-19 cases

40 minutes ago

Emirates Post issues stamps to mark start-up of Un ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders offer condolences to Sultan of Brunei ..

2 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.