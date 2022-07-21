UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Of Muharram-ul-Harram Discussed

Faizan Hashmi Published July 21, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Arrangements of Muharram-ul-Harram discussed

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull has said that the district administration would make all outstanding arrangements during the ten days of Muharram-ul-Harram.

He said that islam teaches us peace in the society and to promote brotherhood among Muslims.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in connection with the arrangements of Muharram-ul-Harram at his office here on Thursday.

District officers of the different departments including, Police, Revenue, Health, Civil Defence, Administrator Sukkur and other concerned officials were present on the occasion.

The commissioner said that people who are involved in promoting sectarianism and destroying the peaceful environment should have no place.

He also directed the officials concerned to remove all banners having sectarianism statements.

