Arrangements of pre entry test for M.Phil degree programs reviewed

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A high level meeting of the varsity deans, registrar, directors of various administrative offices and director research and graduate studies held here on Friday which reviewed arrangements related to pre-entrance test for admission to M.

Phil degree programs due on Monday (February 02) instant at Arts Faculty building and Institute of Commerce premises at 9:30 in the morning.

The review session was chaired by Vice Chancellor of Sindh Universityy Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat. The meeting also expressed satisfaction over arrangements put into place in this respect.