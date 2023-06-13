Arrangements of sacrificial animals discusses

A meeting was held here on Tuesday to review the arrangements to keep Sukkur and other towns clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :A meeting was held here on Tuesday to review the arrangements to keep Sukkur and other towns clean on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The meeting presided over by Commissioner Sukkur, Ghulam Mustafa Phull, devised a strategy to ensure quick collection of the waste of the sacrificial animals and its disposal in a smooth and safe manner.

Holidays of all the sanitation and other required staff of the Sukkur Municipal Corporation would be cancelled with the directives to make sure timely removal of waste in all the localities.

Participants of the meeting discussed the movement of sacrificial animals and their slaughter and strictly directed the municipal authorities to undertake an extensive fumigation campaign.

The concerned officials were directed to ensure foolproof arrangements for the removal and safe disposal of slaughtered animals' waste.

He also asked the municipal authorities throughout to ensure frequent sprays to prevent the spread of the virus. Emphasizing the need for launching a public awareness campaign for cleanliness through media.

The Divisional Commissioner warned that no mismanagement or environmental hazards shall be tolerated in the removal of the animal's waste.

He also prohibited the establishment of self-created animal markets within the city particularly alongside the railway line.