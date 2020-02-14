Arrangements on PSL, visit of UN General Secretary reviewed

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held in the Civil Secretariat chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, in which security arrangements about Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the visit of United Nations General Secretary to Lahore and Narowal were reviewed on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held in the Civil Secretariat chaired by Provincial Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat, in which security arrangements about Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the visit of United Nations General Secretary to Lahore and Narowal were reviewed on Thursday.

Provincial Minister Sports Taimur Ahmed Khan, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir, Additional IG (CTD), Additional IG Special Branch, Commissioner Lahore, Sector Commander Rangers, CCPO and officers from Pak Army, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and concerned departments also attended the meeting.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Momin Agha and law enforcing agencies briefed on security arrangements while administrative officers of Rawalpindi, Multan and Narowal shared details of their security plan through video link.

The officers briefed said that along with the police, the Army personnel and the Rangers would also be deployed for security while the provincial ministers would be deputed to supervise security for various activities of the Secretary General UN.

The law minister directed that foolproof security should be ensured for all activities of the UN Secretary General and all foreign players coming to the PSL.

Later, Raja Bashart along with senior police officers inspected the Royal Fort and otherplaces.