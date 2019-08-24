UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Ordered For Clearing Muharram Procession Routes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:38 PM

Arrangements ordered for clearing Muharram procession routes

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry has directed officers concerned to ensure repair work on roads, lighting system and removal of encroachment from routes of mourning processions before the start of Muharram-ul-Haram

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ):Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry has directed officers concerned to ensure repair work on roads, lighting system and removal of encroachment from routes of mourning processions before the start of Muharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting called to review arrangements for Muharram here on Saturday, he said that the Muharram plan would be implemented to ensure law and order situation. He directed officers to launch a crackdown on those involved in wall-chalking.

The deputy commissioner directed traffic police department to prepare alternative routes for traffic during Muharram in order to avoid any inconvenience to the road-users. He said that no negligence would be tolerated by any department.

ADCR Arif Zia, ADCG Muhammad Akhtar, DEO Emergency Dr Ejaz Anjum, AC Zain-Ul-Abedin and senior officers of traffic police, sui gas, RTA, PTCL, WAPDA, municipal corporation and other departments were also present.

