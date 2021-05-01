Arrangements, prices reviewed at Ramzan Sasta Bazaar

Secretary Minerals Punjab Amir Ijaz Akbar visited the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar in Sambrial tehsil and checked the quality and prices of the edibles

SIALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Secretary Minerals Punjab Amir Ijaz Akbar visited the Ramzan Sasta Bazaar in Sambrial tehsil and checked the quality and prices of the edibles.

He also inspected the arrangements made for the convenience of the buyers.

Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Suleman Akbar was also present.

On this occasion, Secretary Minerals Punjab Amir Ijaz Akbar said that 313 Ramadan Bazaars had been set up across the province and the food items on subsidized rates were available to the people in these Bazaars.

According to the monitoring report of Ramzan Bazaars, as many as 46,89,462 flour bags had been sold at the rate of Rs. 375 per 10kg, while 11,403,310 kg sugar was sold in Ramzan Bazaars across the province so far, he added.

Secretary Minerals Punjab said that fruits and vegetables were also available at up to the 25 per cent discounted prices than the open market rates.

He said that the Special price Magistrates were also monitoring the quality and prices of the edibles in the open market.