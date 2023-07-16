Open Menu

Arrangements Regarding Muharram-ul-Haram Reviewed

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Arrangements regarding Muharram-ul-Haram reviewed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Transition Officer Naveed Khan Kolachi along with Focal Person Tauqeer Abbas and other officers inspected the processions routes and Imambargahs and surrounding areas in connection with arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram in district East here Sunday.

They visited the areas in and around Nishtar Park and the surrounding areas, Mehfil Murtaza PECHS and Mahmoodabad. Under the supervision of Transition Officer, the installation and repair work of roads and street lights was carried out.

On this occasion, Naveed Khan Kolachi said that municipal services were being equipped at Nishtar Park and other places where processions and gatherings were to be held in Muharram-ul-Haram.

Encroachments and other problems are being removed from the routes of processions and making the procession routes motorable, he added.

He said that steps were being taken to provide all possible facilities to the Azadaaraan in Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that the Azadaaraans would not have to face any difficulty.

He lauded the services of Focal Person Tauqeer Abbas and said that due to the steps taken by him, the provision of municipal services had been made wherever processions and religious congregations were held in District East and now we were moving towards completion stages.

Related Topics

Sunday All From

Recent Stories

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

30 seconds ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

16 minutes ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

1 hour ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

7 hours ago
Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

16 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

16 hours ago
 s

S

16 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

17 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

16 hours ago
 River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

River Sutlej continues to flow in low flood: FFC

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan