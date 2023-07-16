Arrangements regarding Muharram-ul-Haram reviewed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) :Transition Officer Naveed Khan Kolachi along with Focal Person Tauqeer Abbas and other officers inspected the processions routes and Imambargahs and surrounding areas in connection with arrangements of Muharram-ul-Haram in district East here Sunday.

They visited the areas in and around Nishtar Park and the surrounding areas, Mehfil Murtaza PECHS and Mahmoodabad. Under the supervision of Transition Officer, the installation and repair work of roads and street lights was carried out.

On this occasion, Naveed Khan Kolachi said that municipal services were being equipped at Nishtar Park and other places where processions and gatherings were to be held in Muharram-ul-Haram.

Encroachments and other problems are being removed from the routes of processions and making the procession routes motorable, he added.

He said that steps were being taken to provide all possible facilities to the Azadaaraan in Muharram-ul-Haram and hoped that the Azadaaraans would not have to face any difficulty.

He lauded the services of Focal Person Tauqeer Abbas and said that due to the steps taken by him, the provision of municipal services had been made wherever processions and religious congregations were held in District East and now we were moving towards completion stages.