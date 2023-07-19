Open Menu

Arrangements Reviewed At Tank's Imambarghs

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2023 | 03:50 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tank Aminullah Khan on Wednesday visited the three Imambargahs in the city to review arrangements in connection with Muharramul Haram.

According to district administration Tank, the AC met with caretakers of those Imambargahs and discussed various matters pertaining to arrangements and their problems.

He issued directives to departments for resolving these problems.

He said the steps were being taken to effective arrangements and the TMA staff was busy in cleanliness of procession routes. The administration has also installed cameras to ensure peaceful conduct of Muharam.

He also said that joint efforts should be made to promote religious harmony and brotherhood in society.

Later, the assistant commissioner paid visit to Tank city road and reviewed progress of work on the project.

