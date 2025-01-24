Arrangements reviewed for conducting mass marriages

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali on Friday chaired a meeting to review arrangements for conducting mass marriages, following directives from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The meeting was attended by Tehsil Chairman Gumbat Sajid Iqbal, Assistant Commissioner Lachi, the District Social Welfare Officer, District Zakat Officer, and other relevant officials.

During the session, a detailed briefing was provided on the progress of preparations for the mass marriages. Key decisions were taken, and responsibilities were assigned to all concerned departments and institutions to ensure smooth execution of the event.

Deputy Commissioner Chitrali directed all officials to carry out their duties with dedication and ensure that arrangements are finalized well in advance.

He emphasized that organizing mass marriages is not just an official responsibility but also a religious obligation, stating, “The success of this world and the hereafter lies in fulfilling such duties.”

This initiative reflects the commitment of the district administration to social welfare and community support.