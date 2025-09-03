Arrangements reviewed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Murree

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday chaired an important meeting here at the Municipal Corporation Conference Hall to review the arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday chaired an important meeting here at the Municipal Corporation Conference Hall to review the arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, District Traffic Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner Murree, scholars, members of Anjuman Tajran and Civil Society Peace Committee, and officers of other departments.

DC Shirazi, in his remarks, said that Rabi-ul-Awwal was a month of blessings and mercy, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was a great day for the Muslim Ummah, which should be celebrated by all in a dignified manner.

He urged the religious scholars should play their full role for inter-Muslim unity, religious tolerance and promotion of peace.

He said that the cooperation of the District Peace Committee in making Murree a cradle of peace and order had always been exemplary.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation, cleanliness, sewage issues, lighting and other arrangements.

A briefing was given by the relevant institutions and it was decided to complete all arrangements for cleanliness, sewage and lighting along with foolproof security in time so as to provide the best facilities to the citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).