Open Menu

Arrangements Reviewed For Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) In Murree

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2025 | 11:08 PM

Arrangements reviewed for Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) in Murree

Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday chaired an important meeting here at the Municipal Corporation Conference Hall to review the arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Murree Agha Zaheer Abbas Shirazi on Wednesday chaired an important meeting here at the Municipal Corporation Conference Hall to review the arrangements for the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, District Traffic Police Officer, Assistant Commissioner Murree, scholars, members of Anjuman Tajran and Civil Society Peace Committee, and officers of other departments.

DC Shirazi, in his remarks, said that Rabi-ul-Awwal was a month of blessings and mercy, and Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was a great day for the Muslim Ummah, which should be celebrated by all in a dignified manner.

He urged the religious scholars should play their full role for inter-Muslim unity, religious tolerance and promotion of peace.

He said that the cooperation of the District Peace Committee in making Murree a cradle of peace and order had always been exemplary.

The meeting reviewed the law and order situation, cleanliness, sewage issues, lighting and other arrangements.

A briefing was given by the relevant institutions and it was decided to complete all arrangements for cleanliness, sewage and lighting along with foolproof security in time so as to provide the best facilities to the citizens on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH).

Recent Stories

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

48 minutes ago
 KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised fr ..

KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..

7 minutes ago
 “HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from ..

“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..

48 minutes ago
 Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand ..

Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..

48 minutes ago
 Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

51 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

51 minutes ago
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

51 minutes ago
 Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

51 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

51 minutes ago
 PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for prot ..

PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests

7 minutes ago
 CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

56 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan