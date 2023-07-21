(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Nasir Khan and SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tank Izhar Shah visited various Imambargahs of Garah Baloch to review security arrangements for Muharram programs.

They met with the caretakers of thalajats and listened to their suggestions regarding arrangements for the peaceful observance of Ashura.

They also directed police personnel to ensure implementation of the police security plan in letter and spirit and in this regard no compromise should be made, he added.

They also underlined the need for promoting religious harmony and brotherhood in society to ensure peace.

They said the administration was also taking all possible measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

Sector Commander DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan and SHO Police Station Shaheed Mureed Akbar Abdul Ali Khan were also present on this occasion.