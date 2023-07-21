Open Menu

Arrangements Reviewed For Garah Baloch's Imambargahs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Arrangements reviewed for Garah Baloch's imambargahs

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Tank Nasir Khan and SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tank Izhar Shah visited various Imambargahs of Garah Baloch to review security arrangements for Muharram programs.

They met with the caretakers of thalajats and listened to their suggestions regarding arrangements for the peaceful observance of Ashura.

They also directed police personnel to ensure implementation of the police security plan in letter and spirit and in this regard no compromise should be made, he added.

They also underlined the need for promoting religious harmony and brotherhood in society to ensure peace.

They said the administration was also taking all possible measures to ensure the peaceful conduct of Muharram and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

Sector Commander DSP Sub-Division Jandola Syed Marjan Khan and SHO Police Station Shaheed Mureed Akbar Abdul Ali Khan were also present on this occasion.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Nasir Tank All Muharram

Recent Stories

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women a ..

Four arrested in India for naked parade of women amid ethnic violence in Manipur

58 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of the Hashemite Kingdom ..

59 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent ..

Secretary-General Receives Qatar’s New Permanent Representative to the OIC

59 minutes ago
 realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and ..

Realme C33 Re-do: Get Your Best Mix of Design and Photography in Pakistan Now

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Inn ..

Dubai Customs and Nakheel Properties Unite for Innovation: Pioneering the Future ..

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister calls for devising national actio ..

Defence Minister calls for devising national action plan for water conservation ..

1 hour ago
AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of ri ..

AGP requests SC to give month time on matter of right to appeal against military ..

1 hour ago
 SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Traf ..

SSDO’s National Dialogue on Combating Child Trafficking and Bonded Labor in Is ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on Nation ..

UAE leaders congratulate King of Belgium on National Day

4 hours ago
 DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usa ..

DEWA calls for caution in electrical appliance usage during summer

4 hours ago
 Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06 ..

Total liquid foreign reserves of country at $14.06b: Dar

4 hours ago
 President of Thai Senate meets President of Global ..

President of Thai Senate meets President of Global Council for Tolerance and Pea ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan