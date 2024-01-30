Open Menu

Arrangements Reviewed For General Elections In Dera

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Arrangements reviewed for general elections in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad has underlined the need for making effective arrangements to ensure a secure and peaceful environment for the upcoming general elections.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the general elections scheduled to be held on Feb 8.

The meeting was attended by officials and representatives from the health, education, local government, livestock, C&W, fisheries, water management, agriculture, Tehsil Municipal Administration(TMA), traffic police, Gomal University, Gomal Medical College, Regional Transpoart Authority(RTA), and other relevant departments.

The meeting was given detailed briefings about the arrangements by each department.

The deputy commissioner emphasized that all departments should fulfill their responsibilities efficiently to ensure a smooth election process, leading to transparent and fair polls in the district.

He also directed for adhering to the prescribed SOPs and Code of Conduct for the upcoming elections, including compliance with specified sizes for advertisements, refraining from hanging banners on worship places and government buildings, obtaining NOCs for rallies or corner meetings and avoiding provocative speeches etc.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Election Police Education Water Agriculture RTA Traffic Gomal All From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case

2 hours ago
 Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of s ..

Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels

2 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan

3 hours ago
 Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Baloc ..

Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA ..

Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians

15 hours ago
 Thief gang busted, three held

Thief gang busted, three held

15 hours ago
 Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll riva ..

Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender

15 hours ago
 S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zum ..

S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma

15 hours ago
 Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwa ..

Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan