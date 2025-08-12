Arrangements Reviewed For Imam Hussain(AS) Chehlum
Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held to review arrangements for ensuring peace in Tank district during Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).
Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by representatives and custodians from both Sunni and Shia communities, District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain, and officers from all relevant district departments.
The meeting discussed several matters pertaining to security during Chehlum processions and gatherings, developing an effective strategy by ensuring coordination among all relevant departments.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan said maintaining peace and order during Chehlum was a top priority and in this regard the district administration would utilize all its resources.
He also emphasized the need for religious tolerance, interfaith harmony, and unity, saying that all departments must work in coordination and remain fully prepared to handle any untoward incident.
District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain informed that police were fully committed to protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens, eliminating crime, and maintaining law and order.
Representatives from both Sunni and Shia communities assured their full cooperation and added that they would play their role in promoting religious harmony.
