Open Menu

Arrangements Reviewed For Imam Hussain(AS) Chehlum

Muhammad Irfan Published August 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Arrangements reviewed for Imam Hussain(AS) Chehlum

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) A meeting was held to review arrangements for ensuring peace in Tank district during Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).

Deputy Commissioner Tank Tanveer Khan chaired the meeting which was attended by representatives and custodians from both Sunni and Shia communities, District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain, and officers from all relevant district departments.

The meeting discussed several matters pertaining to security during Chehlum processions and gatherings, developing an effective strategy by ensuring coordination among all relevant departments.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Tanveer Khan said maintaining peace and order during Chehlum was a top priority and in this regard the district administration would utilize all its resources.

He also emphasized the need for religious tolerance, interfaith harmony, and unity, saying that all departments must work in coordination and remain fully prepared to handle any untoward incident.

District Police Officer Shabbir Hussain informed that police were fully committed to protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens, eliminating crime, and maintaining law and order.

Representatives from both Sunni and Shia communities assured their full cooperation and added that they would play their role in promoting religious harmony.

APP/slm

Recent Stories

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn glob ..

EMSTEEL becomes first company in MENA to earn global ResponsibleSteel™ certifi ..

22 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement ..

Muslim Council of Elders welcomes peace agreement between Azerbaijan, Armenia

37 minutes ago
 Council of Europe urges members to refrain from ar ..

Council of Europe urges members to refrain from arms transfers over Gaza human r ..

37 minutes ago
 Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Co ..

Over 35,000 new companies join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in H1 2025

1 hour ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Sup ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub launches Sky Support Complex

2 hours ago
 COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to posi ..

COP30 in Brazil: Agribusiness sector seeks to position itself as part of climate ..

2 hours ago
Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in ..

Yalla Group’s revenues reach AED310.7 million in Q2

2 hours ago
 Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

Italian exports up 4.9% YoY in June 2025

2 hours ago
 Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety ..

Head of Cyber Security lays foundation for Safety and Security Building in Maldi ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organis ..

Sharjah Ruler approves Sharjah Archives’ organisational structure

3 hours ago
 Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strate ..

Evolution Data Centres welcomes Zero Two as strategic shareholder

3 hours ago
 Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on Au ..

Lee, Trump to hold 1st summit at White House on August 25

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan