Open Menu

Arrangements Reviewed For Muharram In Kohat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 12:50 PM

Arrangements reviewed for Muharram in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) of Kohat Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir on Friday underlined the need for utilizing all available resources to finalize arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for Muharram.

The meeting was attended by DPO Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioners, MS District Headquarters Hospital, MS Liaqat Memorial Hospital, officials from the Pakistan Army, TMAs, education, health, and municipal departments, WAPDA, WSSC Kohat, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and other relevant departments.

DC assigned the responsibilities to all relevant departments and institutions, instructing them to make thorough preparations for the peaceful observance of Muharram and to utilize all available resources to finalize the arrangements.

He emphasized to ensure the necessary facilities in imambargahs and procession routes.

He also opined to keep a close watch on suspicious and added that any negligence or lapse in maintaining peace and order would not be tolerated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Education WAPDA Kohat Rescue 1122 All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to ..

Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US

2 minutes ago
 Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

2 hours ago
 Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Karta ..

Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024

4 hours ago
 ECC approves technical supplementary grants

ECC approves technical supplementary grants

13 hours ago
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat lik ..

Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents

14 hours ago
 Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's ur ..

Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development

14 hours ago
 'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, ..

'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif

14 hours ago
 Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on ..

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28

14 hours ago
 Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for ..

Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..

14 hours ago
 Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 8 ..

Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan