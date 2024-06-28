Arrangements reviewed for Muharram in Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner(DC) of Kohat Dr Azmat Ullah Wazir on Friday underlined the need for utilizing all available resources to finalize arrangements for peaceful observance of Muharram-ul-Haram.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting held to review arrangements for Muharram.

The meeting was attended by DPO Kohat, Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance, Assistant Commissioner Kohat, Additional Assistant Commissioners, MS District Headquarters Hospital, MS Liaqat Memorial Hospital, officials from the Pakistan Army, TMAs, education, health, and municipal departments, WAPDA, WSSC Kohat, Rescue 1122, Civil Defense, and other relevant departments.

DC assigned the responsibilities to all relevant departments and institutions, instructing them to make thorough preparations for the peaceful observance of Muharram and to utilize all available resources to finalize the arrangements.

He emphasized to ensure the necessary facilities in imambargahs and procession routes.

He also opined to keep a close watch on suspicious and added that any negligence or lapse in maintaining peace and order would not be tolerated.