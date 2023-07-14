Arrangements reviewed for Muharram in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Zafar ul islam Sahib on Friday visited Tank and held meetings with Ulemas, guardians of Imambargahs, and elders of the district here in connection with arrangements for Muharram.

According to the district administration, matters pertaining to the peaceful observance of Muharram were discussed and the commissioner issued instructions to the departments concerned to take immediate measures to resolve the problems highlighted during the meeting.

He directed the Executive Engineer (XEN), Wapda, Medical Superintendent Hospital, and the in-charge rescue 1122 to remain alert and ensure services for the peaceful conduct of Muharram.

The meeting was assured to cooperate with the administration for ensuring peace and harmony during Muharram.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Tank Muhammad Shoaib, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Tanveer Khan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Nimatullah, all Assistant Commissioners, Tehsil Mayor Saddam Hussain, heads of all departments, Shia and Sunni elders and the custodians of Imambargahs of all sectors were present.