Arrangements Reviewed For Ongoing HSSC Exams In Tank
Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The district administration Tank is striving to ensure a peaceful environment for transparent conduct of ongoing Higher Secondary school Certificate (HSSC) annual examination 2024 in the district.
As part of efforts, Additional Assistant Commissioner Jamshed Alam on Wednesday paid a visit to Government Degree College Tank where he took stock of arrangements at the examination halls.
During inspection, he gave necessary directions to the concerned officials for ensuring smooth conduct of the examination.
In this regard, he directed that staff to leave no stone unturned in ensuring fairness and adherence to the examination guidelines.
He further issued strict instructions to the examination staff to remain vigilant to prevent cheating in the exams.
