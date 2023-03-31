UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Reviewed For Ongoing Population Census

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2023 | 04:20 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Census District Officer Tank / Assistant Commissioner Amin Ulah along with Census District Coordinator Inayatullah Niazi visited on Friday the Census Support Center at Tehsil building and reviewed arrangements made for the ongoing digital population census in the district.

Head of IT Support Team of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Ikramullah gave a briefing about the daily activities taking place with regard to the population census.

He informed that all possible efforts were made to fulfill this national duty in an efficient and transparent manner .

He also visited various sections of the center and took stock of mandatory facilities in light of requirements of the Pakistan Bureau of Statics.

To properly monitor performance and progress of the daily activities of the census, an LED screen was also installed at the center.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the census was a crucial exercise that would provide foundations for development of the country, adding that each citizen should fulfill the obligation by cooperating with staff in order to provide accurate data which was utilized for better planning and development of the country.

