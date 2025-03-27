Arrangements reviewed for peaceful Eid ul Fitr celebration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zafar ul islam Khattak has underlined the need for making effective arrangements to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in a peaceful manner, across the region.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for peaceful celebration of Eid ul Fitr at the commissioner’s office.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Dera Sarah Rehman, deputy commissioners from Tank, Upper South Waziristan, and Lower South Waziristan, as well as representatives from all relevant departments.

The meeting was briefed about various arrangements to ensure peace and security on the occasion of religious festival of Eidul Fitr.

The commissioner said the police had finalized all security arrangements for ensuring peace during the Eid holidays, and the security plan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Commissioner further stated that the divisional administration, under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners, will ensure excellent cleanliness arrangements at worshiping places- Eidgah, Imambargahs, and in their respective areas.

It was informed that a traffic plan has been finalized to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

It was told that section 144 has been enforced on boating without an NOC, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure the fitness certification of swings in public parks during Eid and to address any safety concerns.

The Commissioner also informed that Section 144 has been imposed during the Chand Raat and Eid days to prevent aerial firing, and strict action will be taken against those violating this rule.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 personnel will be on duty 24 hours a day in different shifts, and doctors in government hospitals will perform emergency duties to address any unforeseen incidents.

The Commissioner instructed all relevant authorities and staff to ensure that all preventive measures are in place to avoid any untoward incidents during the Eid holidays.