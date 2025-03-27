Open Menu

Arrangements Reviewed For Peaceful Eid Ul Fitr Celebration

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Arrangements reviewed for peaceful Eid ul Fitr celebration

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Zafar ul islam Khattak has underlined the need for making effective arrangements to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in a peaceful manner, across the region.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review arrangements for peaceful celebration of Eid ul Fitr at the commissioner’s office.

The meeting was attended by Regional Police Officer(RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar, Deputy Commissioner Dera Sarah Rehman, deputy commissioners from Tank, Upper South Waziristan, and Lower South Waziristan, as well as representatives from all relevant departments.

The meeting was briefed about various arrangements to ensure peace and security on the occasion of religious festival of Eidul Fitr.

The commissioner said the police had finalized all security arrangements for ensuring peace during the Eid holidays, and the security plan should be implemented in letter and spirit.

The Commissioner further stated that the divisional administration, under the supervision of all Deputy Commissioners, will ensure excellent cleanliness arrangements at worshiping places- Eidgah, Imambargahs, and in their respective areas.

It was informed that a traffic plan has been finalized to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

It was told that section 144 has been enforced on boating without an NOC, and strict action will be taken against violators.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioners have been directed to ensure the fitness certification of swings in public parks during Eid and to address any safety concerns.

The Commissioner also informed that Section 144 has been imposed during the Chand Raat and Eid days to prevent aerial firing, and strict action will be taken against those violating this rule.

Moreover, Rescue 1122 personnel will be on duty 24 hours a day in different shifts, and doctors in government hospitals will perform emergency duties to address any unforeseen incidents.

The Commissioner instructed all relevant authorities and staff to ensure that all preventive measures are in place to avoid any untoward incidents during the Eid holidays.

Recent Stories

Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber

Bollywood star Aamir Khan becomes Youtuber

10 minutes ago
 Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Pun ..

Weather update: New system bearing rain enters Punjab

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationa ..

Pakistan not to extend deadline for Afghan nationals to leave country by March 3 ..

31 minutes ago
 TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in ..

TikTok owner Zhang Yiming becomes riches person in China

38 minutes ago
 Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interfe ..

Canada Conservative Party accuses India of interference in elections

53 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits ..

Earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on Richter scale hits Islamabad, KP

1 hour ago
IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs ..

IMF allows Pakistan to reduce electricity tariffs by Rs1 per unit

1 hour ago
 PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide oppor ..

PM’s Digital Youth Hub launched to provide opportunities

1 hour ago
 From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone ..

From Plastic to Metal: The Evolution of Smartphone Design

2 hours ago
 A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligen ..

A New Era of AI: How vivo V50 5G Brings Intelligence and Efficiency to Your Fing ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan