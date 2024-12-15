Arrangements Reviewed For Polio Drive In Dera
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 01:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the authorities concerned to ensure all necessary measures are taken for the success of the upcoming polio campaign.
He was chairing a meeting held at his office regarding the arrangements, security measures, and micro-plan for the five-day polio campaign starting on December 16 (Monday).
Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman, along with officials from the health department and other relevant departments attended the meeting.
The commissioner was briefed about the preparations and arrangements for the polio campaign.
On this occasion, he emphasized that all efforts should be made to ensure the success of the campaign, and any negligence or laxity would not be tolerated. He directed the polio teams to perform their duties diligently, saying that polio eradication was a national responsibility, and strict action would be taken against anyone showing negligence in fulfilling the duty.
He also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio drops during every campaign to not only eliminate the polio virus but also protect their children from lifelong disabilities.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
FBR launches Faceless Customs Assessment system in Karachi
PSX 100 Index drops to 112,000 points amid bearish trend
PTI protest at D-Chowk: 32 suspects discharged from cases
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cultural Elegance - Camel skin lamps illuminating homes worldwide3 minutes ago
-
5 Killed as landslide hits vehicle in Skardu3 minutes ago
-
Arrangements reviewed for polio drive in Dera3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 77,100 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Brothers killed in truck-motorcycle collision13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's budding writers struggle to find publishers: Uxi Mufti13 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary calls for collective effort to build sustainable, climate-resilient communit ..23 minutes ago
-
Gohar Baloch confident of finding common ground with JUI-F33 minutes ago
-
Political Tolerance: The cornerstone of thriving democracy43 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to commence from Monday: DC43 minutes ago
-
Blue line metro bus service sets new standard for public transport in Islamabad: report1 hour ago
-
Punjab tops in health services with innovative solutions, quality care: DG Gondal1 hour ago