Arrangements reviewed for polio drive in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah has directed the authorities concerned to ensure all necessary measures are taken for the success of the upcoming polio campaign.

He was chairing a meeting held at his office regarding the arrangements, security measures, and micro-plan for the five-day polio campaign starting on December 16 (Monday).

Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan, Sarah Rehman, along with officials from the health department and other relevant departments attended the meeting.

The commissioner was briefed about the preparations and arrangements for the polio campaign.

On this occasion, he emphasized that all efforts should be made to ensure the success of the campaign, and any negligence or laxity would not be tolerated. He directed the polio teams to perform their duties diligently, saying that polio eradication was a national responsibility, and strict action would be taken against anyone showing negligence in fulfilling the duty.

He also appealed to all parents to ensure that their children under the age of five receive the polio drops during every campaign to not only eliminate the polio virus but also protect their children from lifelong disabilities.