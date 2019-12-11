UrduPoint.com
Arrangements Reviewed To Observe BB's Death Anniversary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:28 PM

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice Chairman and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gialani Wednesday visited Laiqat Bagh to review arrangements for the December 27, public gathering to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Vice Chairman and former Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gialani Wednesday visited Laiqat Bagh to review arrangements for the December 27, public gathering to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Talking to media, he said PPP would observe the 12th anniversary of Benazir Bhutto in a befitting manner for which Bilawal Bhutto would visit different parts of the country.

On the occasion, he said Zulifqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed devoted their lives for the rights of people and democracy in Pakistan and that the PPP would continue his struggle under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Replying to a question, he said the bail of Asif Ali Zardari was not part of any deal, adding PPP believed in supremacy of law and always respected the institutions of Pakistan.

He appealed the masses to attend the public meeting on Dec 27 and welcome their beloved leader.

Former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, PPP Spokesman Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Amir Fida Paracha, Baber Khan Jadoon, Rashid Mir, Sohail Mukhtar, Nasir Mir and a number of party workers were also present on the occasion.

