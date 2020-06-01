UrduPoint.com
'Arrangements To Be Finalised Dealing With Coronavirus': Secy Transport

Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :Secretary Transport Punjab Asad-ur-Rehman Gilani on Monday urged the district administration that the number of corona patients might increase in the coming days and all arrangements should be completed adding that availability of adequate number of ventilators, trained doctors and paramedical staff should also be ensured.

He also urged the public to ensure proper use of masks, run a full-fledged campaign and crackdown on non-cooperation.

He was addressing a review meeting of Corona, Dengue, Locust, Wheat Purchase Campaign, Ehsaas Programme and price Control at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The meeting was attended by DC Sargodha Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh, DC Khushab Musarat Jabeen, ADCR Meesam Abbas, CO Health Authority Dr Rai. Samiullah, MSDHQ Dr Ghulam Shabir Tahir, DFC Muhammad Sufyan and PMA President Dr. Skander Hayat Warraich.

Dr. Rai Samiullah, CO Health Authority, informed the meeting that the number of locals affected by corona in the district was increasing day by day and at present 241 infected patients were undergoing treatment. He said that 167 patients were being treated in 112 homes isolation sites in the district while 45 affected patients were being treated in isolation centers.

Regarding anti-dengue, it was informed that 5053 suspected places have been identified in the district which were being monitored weekly and dengue larvae have been found from 101 places.

While 645 indoor and outdoor teams were working.

Regarding the Ehsas Kifalat programme, it was informed that 56,452 deserving families of Sargodha have been identified under the Chief Minister's Insaf & Imdad Programme and Rs. 431.9 million has been distributed among 35,995 deserving families so far.

As many as Rs. 549.46 million has been distributed among 43,834 deserving families in Phase 1 of Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme while Rs 725.7 million has been distributed among 60,479 deserving families in Phase II.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said that the Price Control Magistrates visited 1816 markets and inspected 18968 shops, registered 36 FIRs and fined a total of Rs. 4.8 million to 2530 shopkeepers over violating law.

ADCR Meesam Abbas informed the meeting regarding the procurement of wheat that so far 67,018 metric tons of wheat has been procured in the district and the target of 65.69 % has been achieved.during the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Khushab Musarat Jabeen also gave a detailed briefing on the steps being taken for locusts in his districts.

