Arrangements To Be Finalized For Celebrating Independence Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:59 PM

Arrangements to be finalized for celebrating Independence Day

The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Thursday chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for celebration of 14th August the Independence Day with national spirit and enthusiasm

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Thursday chaired a meeting to finalize arrangements for celebration of 14th August the Independence Day with national spirit and enthusiasm.

The DC said that each Pakistani should reaffirm to work for the integrity, prosperity and solidarity of the country. He noted that 14th August has a historic status for nation and it shall be celebrated with national spirit.

The DC instructed all officials to decorate all government building and vehicles with national flags. He directed Police Department to finalize security arrangements in the regard while all Assistant Commissioners, Chief Municipal Officers and officials of concerned departments were directed to ensure the cleanliness of private and government buildings specially hospitals.

The DC instructed education department to organize national songs and speech contests in schools and colleges. Prizes, shields and commendation certificates to be awarded to students showing outstanding performance in contests, he added.

Meeting resolved that the day would dawn with special prayers at Fajr for the prosperity and development of the country while the flag hoisting ceremony would be organized at DC Office Complex. On the day sweets and fruits would be distributed among patients at hospital and prisoners at jail.

