Arrangements to be finalized to launch health card programme soon: Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki on Tuesday said that all arrangements should be finalized to launch the health card programme soon.

He directed all the stakeholders to ensure transparency and expedite the process to finalize the panel hospitals across the country.

The chief minister while presiding a meeting regarding the issuance of health cards in the province, directed the State Life Insurance Corporation and NADRA to finalize their respective affairs.

He said out-of-pocket health spending led to increased poverty as expensive treatments are beyond the reach of poor people, so it is important to immediately provide free-of-cost treatment facilities to the masses.

In the meeting, Chief Secretary Balochistan instructed the authorities concerned to complete all the arrangements in the next three days and inform them about the final date of health card issuance.

The provincial government will provide health insurance facilities amount�ing to Rs 1 million to around two million families, he added.

According to programme, the Computer�ized National Identity Card (CNIC) will be considered the health card for the permanent residents of the province.

The objective of the programme is to improve the health status of the targeted population through increasing access to quality health services and to reduce poverty through the reduction of out-of-pocket payments for health expenses.