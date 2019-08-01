Arrangements to celebrate Independence Day finalized

To celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm and national fervour, all buildings accommodating government offices will be illuminated and decorated with National flags and buntings

NAUSHAHRO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :To celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm and national fervour, all buildings accommodating government offices will be illuminated and decorated with National flags and buntings.

It was decided in a meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner Captain � Bilal Shahid Rao in the chair on Thursday.

The DC directed officials of municipal and town committees to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas.

The meeting was attended by district heads of concerned departments as well as principals of educational institutes, chairmen of Municipal and Town Committees and managers of banks.

The main flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the community hall and than a rally to be taken out from community hall to press club.