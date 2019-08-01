Arrangements To Celebrate Independence Day Finalized
Faizan Hashmi 7 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 07:21 PM
To celebrate the Independence Day with enthusiasm and national fervour, all buildings accommodating government offices will be illuminated and decorated with National flags and buntings
It was decided in a meeting held here with Deputy Commissioner Captain � Bilal Shahid Rao in the chair on Thursday.
The DC directed officials of municipal and town committees to ensure cleanliness in their respective areas.
The meeting was attended by district heads of concerned departments as well as principals of educational institutes, chairmen of Municipal and Town Committees and managers of banks.
The main flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the community hall and than a rally to be taken out from community hall to press club.