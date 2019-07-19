UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arrangements To Celebrate Independence Day Reviewed

Muhammad Irfan 40 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 08:55 PM

Arrangements to celebrate independence day reviewed

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Friday, chaired a meeting to chalk out arrangements for celebrating 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Friday, chaired a meeting to chalk out arrangements for celebrating 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner.

Addressing the meeting the commissioner urged the participants to conduct special programs on the day so that youth could be aware of independence movement, freedom fighters and scarifies rendered for the independence.

The meeting decided that special prayers for the prosperity and progress of the country would be held as the day would dawn while all governments and non-government buildings, all thoroughfares of the city would be decorated with Pakistani flags, buntings and lights.

The Commissioner directed the officials of education department to arrange programs- comprising national songs, speech and other competitions- in all schools and colleges across the division.

He also instructed deputy commissioners of three sub-ordinate districts to distribute sweets and fruit among patients admitted in hospitals and prisoners on the Independence Day. The commissioner urged the officers to hoist national flags on their vehicles, offices and residencies and also plant saplings to make the country green.

He directed the local government to make all arrangements of cleanliness and installation of street lights in the city.

Earlier, the deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the arrangements made to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and fervour.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Education Vehicles Progress Independence All Government

Recent Stories

Supreme Court to hear AC judge Arshad Malik video ..

42 seconds ago

US Issues Security Alert for Ukraine Ahead of Parl ..

44 seconds ago

Yawar Abbas Bokhari vows to present issues of MEAs ..

46 seconds ago

Tree plantation to be carried out on Independence ..

48 seconds ago

Turkey to Send Oruc Reis Research Vessel to Easter ..

6 minutes ago

US Offers $7 Million Reward for Information About ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.