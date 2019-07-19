Arrangements to celebrate independence day reviewed

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad, Syed Mohsin Ali Shah, Friday, chaired a meeting to chalk out arrangements for celebrating 73rd Independence Day of Pakistan in befitting manner

Addressing the meeting the commissioner urged the participants to conduct special programs on the day so that youth could be aware of independence movement, freedom fighters and scarifies rendered for the independence.

The meeting decided that special prayers for the prosperity and progress of the country would be held as the day would dawn while all governments and non-government buildings, all thoroughfares of the city would be decorated with Pakistani flags, buntings and lights.

The Commissioner directed the officials of education department to arrange programs- comprising national songs, speech and other competitions- in all schools and colleges across the division.

He also instructed deputy commissioners of three sub-ordinate districts to distribute sweets and fruit among patients admitted in hospitals and prisoners on the Independence Day. The commissioner urged the officers to hoist national flags on their vehicles, offices and residencies and also plant saplings to make the country green.

He directed the local government to make all arrangements of cleanliness and installation of street lights in the city.

Earlier, the deputy commissioners briefed the meeting about the arrangements made to celebrate the Independence Day with zeal and fervour.